LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise

Representatives from multiple local, state and federal agencies participate in a Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baseyard May 23 in South El Monte, Calif. The exercise’s objectives were to enhance roles and responsibilities while transitioning to emergency operations, assess the effectiveness of USACE’s messaging to external agencies during an emergency and improve interagency coordination and procedures. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

