Corps hosts Industry Day

Mary Fronck, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District contracting officer, discusses the procurement process during an Industry Day June 20 at The Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles. The event was for informational purposes only and provided material on upcoming VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System projects, construction contract administration and subcontracting requirements. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US