Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton, Defense Information School (DINFOS) Commandant provides an information brief on the DINFOS mission and capabilities to include Security Assistance Training Programs, international student courses and public affairs development, June 10 2024 at Fort Meade,Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

