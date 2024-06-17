Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 3 of 9]

    Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton, Defense Information School (DINFOS) Commandant provides an information brief on the DINFOS mission and capabilities to include Security Assistance Training Programs, international student courses and public affairs development, June 10 2024 at Fort Meade,Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8491589
    VIRIN: 240621-A-DH023-7933
    Resolution: 4804x3207
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
