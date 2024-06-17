Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) and U.S. Army Public Affairs leaders receive a Digital Media Course overview to provide a brief on the course curriculum and development of military branding, June 10, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura