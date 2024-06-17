Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) and U.S. Army Public Affairs leaders receive a Digital Media Course overview to provide a brief on the course curriculum and development of military branding, June 10, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 21:15
|Photo ID:
|8491594
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-DH023-7999
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT