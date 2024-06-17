U.S. Army South Public Affairs and Defense Information School leaders pose alongside Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) leadership, June 10 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8491588 VIRIN: 240621-A-DH023-3941 Resolution: 5621x3752 Size: 2.99 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.