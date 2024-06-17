Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel Jackson, Director of the Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Directorate, greets Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Andre Correia of the Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) doctrine and policy directorate, at the Defense Information School, June 11, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

