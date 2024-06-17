Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 5 of 9]

    Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan Munoz guides visiting Brazilian Army Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) officers through Arlington National Cemetery to provide context on the legacy of U.S. service members as an introduction to the bilateral subject matter expert exchange, June 10, at Arlington, Va.. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

