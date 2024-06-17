Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan Munoz guides visiting Brazilian Army Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) officers through the Arlington cemetery to provide context on the legacy of U.S. service members as an introduction to the bilateral subject matter expert exchange, June 9, at Arlington, Va.. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

Date Taken: 06.21.2024
Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura