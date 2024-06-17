From left Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Sylvia Rey De Jesus Martins, Brazilian Army Communication Centre (CCOMSEx), U.S. Army Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura, U.S. Army South Public Affairs plans officer, Brazilian Army Col. Sergio Murilo, Brazilian Army’s CCOMSEx, Sgt. Maj. Juan Munoz, U.S. Army South Public Affairs Sergeant Major, and Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Andre Correia, Brazilian Army’s Communication CCOMSEx), pose in front of the U.S. Army campaign history wall at the National Museum of U.S. Army, June 13, 2024 at Fort Belvoir, Va. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8491586 VIRIN: 240621-A-DH023-7724 Resolution: 1893x1420 Size: 493.59 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.