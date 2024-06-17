Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

    Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army South

    From left Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Sylvia Rey De Jesus Martins, Brazilian Army Communication Centre (CCOMSEx), U.S. Army Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura, U.S. Army South Public Affairs plans officer, Brazilian Army Col. Sergio Murilo, Brazilian Army’s CCOMSEx, Sgt. Maj. Juan Munoz, U.S. Army South Public Affairs Sergeant Major, and Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Andre Correia, Brazilian Army’s Communication CCOMSEx), pose in front of the U.S. Army campaign history wall at the National Museum of U.S. Army, June 13, 2024 at Fort Belvoir, Va. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024
    Photo ID: 8491586
    VIRIN: 240621-A-DH023-7724
    Resolution: 1893x1420
    Size: 493.59 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    DINFOS
    ARSOUTH
    APAC
    Brazil ATA

