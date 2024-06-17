Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

Photo By Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel Jackson, Director of the Public Affairs and Communication...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel Jackson, Director of the Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Directorate, greets Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Andre Correia of the Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) doctrine and policy directorate, at the Defense Information School, June 11, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations. see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md.– U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided three senior officials of the Brazilian army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s senior-most public affairs strategists and educators, June 9-14, at Fort Meade, Md.



The engagement sought to fulfill U.S. Army South’s ’s 2024 agreed-to-action with the Brazilian army and increase interoperability in support of command communication objectives in the U.S.Southern Command area of operations.

By engaging in agreed-to-actions, allied armies can achieve greater effectiveness and cohesiveness ultimately enhancing their ability to respond to threats and challenges.



“Public Affairs Subject Matter Expert Exchanges like the one conducted today between the Defense Information School and CCOMSEx not only improve our operational capabilities but also reinforce our commitment to mutual defense and global stability,” said U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton, commandant of the Defense Information School.



“Training our allies and partners is crucial for enhancing interoperability, strengthening strategic relationships, and ensuring collective security.”





The bilateral exchange included information briefs and an in-depth tour of the Defense Information School (DINFOS) where the partner nation officials: Brazilian Army Col. Sergio Murilo, CCOMSEx director of communication and strategy integration, Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Sylvia Rey De Jesus Martins, representing the Brazilian Army’s “Verda-Oliva” broadcast directorate and Brazilian Army Lt. Col. Andre Correia of the doctrine and policy directorate, learned about the education of the military’s public affairs assets and opportunities for Brazil to send their public affairs soldiers to various academic qualification courses at the institution.



The academic orientation culminated at the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy with an inside look at how the U.S. Army develops Public Affairs NCOs and their immeasurable contributions to shaping the information environment.



The delegation attended another information brief at the Army Public Affairs Center (APAC) where leadership provided insight on Army Public Affairs doctrine, policy, acquisition of the force and manning processes. While there, the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs delivered a strategy and plans division brief to enhance understanding of the dissemination structure and flow of information across the U.S. Army to the American Public.



APAC leaders received a Brazilian Army CCOMSEx capabilities brief and learned about their innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and organizational structure. The visiting officers shared information about the education of their public affairs assets and their country-wide Army radio station.



At all briefings, communication professionals discussed the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI, crisis communications and the ongoing progress of operating across multi-domain environments.



The Brazilian Army discussed successful cases of overcoming communication challenges to include navigating the austere Amazonian information environment and national disasters like the catastrophic flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.



“Developing relationships with our counterparts from partner nations is important and we are grateful for the opportunity to do so,” said Army Public Affairs Center Director Col. Stacy Hopwood.



“Having leaders from the Brazilian military’s communication team here to share their current tactics and techniques for communicating is beneficial to our analysis for continuous transformation of our public affairs capabilities.”



As part of their visit, the delegation was guided to key U.S. Military landmarks that further underscored the foundations, traditions and legacies of which current service members continue to build upon. These landmarks included the National Mall monuments, the National Museum of the U.S. Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia and the Arlington Cemetery.





“These exchanges of knowledge and experiences are very important because they provide the opportunity to see how social communication is seen and managed from different perspectives,” said Brazilian Army Col. Murillo, director of communication strategy and integration.



“ Furthermore, the exchanges contribute to strengthening the historical bonds of partnership between Brazilian armies and Americans.”