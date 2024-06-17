Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lindsay Tramel, Cyber Center of Excellence NCO Academy Charlie Branch details how the U.S. Army develops Public Affairs NCOs to the

Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) leadership as part of a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between the partner nations, June 11, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

