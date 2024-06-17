Army Public Affairs Center Director Col. Stacy Hopwood provides an information brief to

Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) leaders as part of a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between the partner nations, June 11, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8491595 VIRIN: 240621-A-DH023-5429 Resolution: 3349x5024 Size: 1009.03 KB Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.