Brazil, U.S. Army public affairs leaders sharpen bilateral communication capabilities

Army Public Affairs Center Director Col. Stacy Hopwood provides an information brief to
Brazilian Army’s Communication Centre (CCOMSEx) leaders as part of a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between the partner nations, June 11, 2024 at Fort Meade, Md. U.S. Army South public affairs leaders guided CCOMSEx officers through a multi-tiered subject matter expert exchange with the U.S. Army’s top public affairs strategists and educators from June 9-14. The exchange aimed to increase interoperability and enhance information operation readiness in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.
