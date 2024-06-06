Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) The French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), front left; the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), back left; the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), middle left; the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), back middle; USS Russell (DDG59), back right; USS Halsey (DDG 97), front middle; and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), front right, transit the South China Sea in support of Valiant Shield June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

