Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) transits the South China Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

