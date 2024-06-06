Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 3 of 14]

    Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) transits the South China Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 07:53
    Photo ID: 8460003
    VIRIN: 240607-N-BR246-1051
    Resolution: 3698x2465
    Size: 746.66 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24

