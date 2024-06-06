CSG-9, CVW-11 with Canadian, French Ships Participate in Valiant Shield 2024

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Mata)

