SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) A F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, prepares to land aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Mata)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8460023
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-OI019-2243
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Ops During Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Julian Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT