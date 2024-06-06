Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) From left to right: The French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), USS Halsey (DDG 97), USS Russell (DDG 59), and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) transit the South China Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

