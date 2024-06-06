Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 10 of 14]

    Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson          

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) transit the South China Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8460010
    VIRIN: 240607-N-JH293-1189
    Resolution: 3000x1809
    Size: 920.74 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24

