SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 fly in formation above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 07:53
|Photo ID:
|8460004
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-BR246-1129
|Resolution:
|5115x3410
|Size:
|872.96 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CSG-9, CVW-11 with Canadian, French Ships Participate in Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT