Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, flies near the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), left, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), middle, and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) in support of Valiant Shield June 7, 2024. Exercise such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

