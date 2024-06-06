SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) From left to right: The French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) transit the South China Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 07:52 Photo ID: 8460009 VIRIN: 240607-N-JH293-1172 Resolution: 3000x1890 Size: 956.31 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Strike Group Nine with Canadian, French Ships Transit South China Sea Together for Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.