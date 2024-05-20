Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, gives opening remarks at the promotion ceremony for Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The speech given at the ceremony adds depth, meaning, and formality to the occasion as it celebrates achievements and inspires others to continue striving for excellence. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8428372 VIRIN: 240523-A-CU183-8283 Resolution: 5205x3594 Size: 1.07 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.