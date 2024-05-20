Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, presents the general officer belt and the general officer pistol to Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The presentation of the general officer belt and the general officer pistol during an Army officer promotion ceremony reflects tradition, respect, and the officer’s new role. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

