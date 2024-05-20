Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 2 of 10]

    The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene &quot;Buddy&quot; Ferris

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, presents the general officer belt and the general officer pistol to Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The presentation of the general officer belt and the general officer pistol during an Army officer promotion ceremony reflects tradition, respect, and the officer’s new role. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8428365
    VIRIN: 240523-A-CU183-2527
    Resolution: 5413x3650
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Leadership
    general
    FORSCOM
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ready People

