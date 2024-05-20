Col. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, is promoted to brigadier general by his family at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The one-star general officer ceremony is a formal and symbolic occasion that recognizes an officer’s accomplishments, leadership, and commitment to service. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8428364 VIRIN: 240523-A-CU183-3222 Resolution: 5452x3725 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.