Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division, takes the Oath of Commissioned Officers during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The oath is part of the promotion ceremony to reaffirm the officer’s commitment to their service to the United States. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8428366
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-CU183-4233
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT