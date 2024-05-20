Col. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, listens to the guest speaker's opening remarks during his promotion ceremony to brigadier general at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The presiding officer and guest speaker for this promotion is Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

