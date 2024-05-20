Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division fire cannons for a one-star general promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Salute Battery cannon fire consisted of 17 rounds, one round was fired every 3 seconds to represent continuity, commitment, and respect for the officer’s service and the nation’s history. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8428371
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-CU183-6304
|Resolution:
|6076x4085
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT