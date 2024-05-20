Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 8 of 10]

    The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene &quot;Buddy&quot; Ferris

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division fire cannons for a one-star general promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Salute Battery cannon fire consisted of 17 rounds, one round was fired every 3 seconds to represent continuity, commitment, and respect for the officer’s service and the nation’s history. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

