Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division fire cannons for a one-star general promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Salute Battery cannon fire consisted of 17 rounds, one round was fired every 3 seconds to represent continuity, commitment, and respect for the officer’s service and the nation’s history. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8428371 VIRIN: 240523-A-CU183-6304 Resolution: 6076x4085 Size: 2.19 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.