    The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10]

    The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene &quot;Buddy&quot; Ferris

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The promotion of a brigadier general involves a series of significant traditions which include the presentation of the general officer pistol belt, the unfurling of a one-star general flag, a salute battery cannon fire, and a statement of the Oath of Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:10
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Promotion
    Leadership
    general
    FORSCOM
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ready People

