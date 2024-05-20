Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The promotion of a brigadier general involves a series of significant traditions which include the presentation of the general officer pistol belt, the unfurling of a one-star general flag, a salute battery cannon fire, and a statement of the Oath of Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8428373
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-CU183-8714
|Resolution:
|5472x3828
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT