Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The promotion of a brigadier general involves a series of significant traditions which include the presentation of the general officer pistol belt, the unfurling of a one-star general flag, a salute battery cannon fire, and a statement of the Oath of Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

