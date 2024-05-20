Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson command sergeant major, presents the one-star general flag to Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson during Ferris’s promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The unfurling of the one-star general flag creates a powerful visual moment during the ceremony and it’s a time-honored tradition that symbolizes rank, history, and respect. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

