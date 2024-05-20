Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, gifts his wife Candice Ferris a bouquet of red roses during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. Spouses are recognized during a one-star general promotion ceremony because it reflects the military’s appreciation for their unwavering support and acknowledges that military service is a shared commitment within the Family. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

