Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, and 4th Infantry Division senior leaders pose for a photo during the promotion ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Inf. Div. at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The promotion of a brigadier general involves a series of significant traditions which include the presentation of the general officer pistol belt, the unfurling of a one-star general flag, a salute battery cannon fire, and a reaffirmation of the Oath of Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8428369
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-CU183-7741
|Resolution:
|6079x3869
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Promotion Ceremony of Brig. Gen. Eugene "Buddy" Ferris [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT