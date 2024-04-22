Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 13 of 14]

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    “Lover” a Taylor Swift tribute band performs during America Fest 2024 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2024. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8367171
    VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-8199
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    AmericaFest
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT