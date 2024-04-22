Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 3 of 14]

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    A festival attendee reaches for a helmet belonging to the 33rd Rescue Squadron during America Fest 2024 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. The 33rd RQS supports the 18th Wing’s mission by providing combat search and rescue and personnel recovery capabilities, ensuring that KAB is ready to provide support to Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8367159
    VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-6487
    Resolution: 7908x5272
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

