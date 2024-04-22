A festival attendee reaches for a helmet belonging to the 33rd Rescue Squadron during America Fest 2024 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. The 33rd RQS supports the 18th Wing’s mission by providing combat search and rescue and personnel recovery capabilities, ensuring that KAB is ready to provide support to Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8367159 VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-6487 Resolution: 7908x5272 Size: 3.9 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.