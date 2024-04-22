An America Fest attendee poses for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2024. America Fest attendees were able to see advanced static aircraft up close and experience American culture all while enjoying live entertainment, food, and attractions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8367161 VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-1083 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.69 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.