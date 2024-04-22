Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8367157 VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-4469 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.89 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.