A festival attendee dons a helmet inside of a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk static display during America Fest 2024 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. Support personnel for the static display aircraft explained their roles in defending and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8367160
|VIRIN:
|240427-F-BS464-1525
|Resolution:
|8216x5477
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
