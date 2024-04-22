Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

A festival attendee dons a helmet inside of a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk static display during America Fest 2024 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. Support personnel for the static display aircraft explained their roles in defending and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

