Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

America Fest attendees perform an air refueling demonstration outside of the STEM Hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2024. The STEM hangar exhibited hands-on experiences designed to inspire youth to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through demonstrations from units across Kadena.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8367162
|VIRIN:
|240427-F-BS464-5023
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
