A festival attendee gets a unit stamp at an America Fest unit display, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2024. The festival gave local community members the opportunity to meet and interact with U.S. service members and share their part in Kadena’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8367165 VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-6416 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.86 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.