Festival attendees observe HH-60 Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a training flight, during America Fest 2024, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. The festival featured aircraft static displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances aimed at strengthening the invaluable bond with our host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8367166
|VIRIN:
|240427-F-BS464-2440
|Resolution:
|7821x5214
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT