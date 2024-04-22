Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 9 of 14]

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees observe HH-60 Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a training flight, during America Fest 2024, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. The festival featured aircraft static displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances aimed at strengthening the invaluable bond with our host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8367166
    VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-2440
    Resolution: 7821x5214
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024
    Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    AmericaFest
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT