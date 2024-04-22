Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024

Festival attendees observe HH-60 Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a training flight, during America Fest 2024, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27. The festival featured aircraft static displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances aimed at strengthening the invaluable bond with our host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

