A festival attendee examines photos in a STEM hangar display during America Fest 2024 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2024. The STEM hangar exhibited hands-on experiences designed to inspire youth to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through demonstrations from units across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8367158 VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-8010 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.97 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.