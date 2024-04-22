A festival attendee mans the gunner’s seat of a static display aircraft during America Fest at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2024. The event showcased various static aircraft displays from U.S. military branches and the Japan Air Self Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8367163 VIRIN: 240427-F-BS464-9990 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.31 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Air Base opens its gates for America Fest 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.