Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

A trophy is presented to participating teams during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. Weapons load crews from the U.S. Air Force 55th Fighter Generation Squadron and 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were tested on their textbook knowledge and physical proficiency in weapons loading, encouraging friendly competition and strengthening relationships within the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

