The U.S. Air Force 55th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew congratulates the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., for their win during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The competition provided active duty and Air National Guard Airmen an opportunity to build strong working relationships, further developing total force partnerships within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8334102 VIRIN: 240403-F-VV695-1307 Resolution: 4612x3294 Size: 2.54 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.