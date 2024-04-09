Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

    Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carly Sturkie, Tech. Sgt. Roger Espinoza and Staff Sgt. Christina Smith, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) weapons load crew members assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., present their trophy during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The 169th AMXS were challenged to load munitions onto an aircraft as quickly as possible against the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron, ultimately taking home the win as the first-ever state load competition champions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Total force
    McEntire JNGB
    SCANG
    Load Competition
    20th MXG
    55th FGS

