From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carly Sturkie, Tech. Sgt. Roger Espinoza and Staff Sgt. Christina Smith, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) weapons load crew members assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., present their trophy during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The 169th AMXS were challenged to load munitions onto an aircraft as quickly as possible against the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron, ultimately taking home the win as the first-ever state load competition champions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8334099
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-VV695-1314
|Resolution:
|4226x3019
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
