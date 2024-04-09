From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carly Sturkie, Tech. Sgt. Roger Espinoza and Staff Sgt. Christina Smith, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) weapons load crew members assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., present their trophy during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The 169th AMXS were challenged to load munitions onto an aircraft as quickly as possible against the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron, ultimately taking home the win as the first-ever state load competition champions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8334099 VIRIN: 240403-F-VV695-1314 Resolution: 4226x3019 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.