Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

A 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) load crew assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., works to load a munition during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. Load teams competed to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon as quickly and efficiently as possible, demonstrating their ability to prepare aircraft for combat fast and under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

