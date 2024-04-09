A 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) load crew assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., works to load a munition during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. Load teams competed to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon as quickly and efficiently as possible, demonstrating their ability to prepare aircraft for combat fast and under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8334104
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-VV695-1160
|Resolution:
|4727x3376
|Size:
|949.21 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
