U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davis Quor-Darius, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an aircraft for muniton loading during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The teams were challenged to communicate and problem solve under a time limit, demonstrating their ability to complete their mission under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8334108
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-VV695-1104
|Resolution:
|4297x3069
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT