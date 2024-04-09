Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davis Quor-Darius, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an aircraft for muniton loading during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The teams were challenged to communicate and problem solve under a time limit, demonstrating their ability to complete their mission under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

