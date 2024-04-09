Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 3 of 9]

    Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., works to load a munition during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. This load competition marked the first regional event for U.S. Air Force load teams in South Carolina, encouraging friendly competition and relationship building between local installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8334101
    VIRIN: 240403-F-VV695-1201
    Resolution: 5498x3927
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Total force
    McEntire JNGB
    SCANG
    Load Competition
    20th MXG
    55th FGS

