Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

A 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., works to load a munition during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. This load competition marked the first regional event for U.S. Air Force load teams in South Carolina, encouraging friendly competition and relationship building between local installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

