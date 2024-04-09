Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Avary Kemp, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, assists in a munitions lift during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. Load crew competitions are a far-reaching weapons tradition that promotes squadron pride and strengthens the relationship between the units, building a stronger, more united total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
