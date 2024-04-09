Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Pete Mitchell and Staff Sgt. Davis Quor-Darius, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, fasten a munition onto an aircraft during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The load competition tested teams of weapons Airmen on their proficiency in munitions loading and ability to work as a team under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

