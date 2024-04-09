U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Roger Espinoza, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew team chief assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., guides the loading of a munition during an inaugural state load crew competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 3, 2024. The load crew team chief plans, prepares and helps his team execute each load, exercising leadership capabilities under pressure to lead their wingmen to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8334103 VIRIN: 240403-F-VV695-1179 Resolution: 4848x3463 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lock and load: Team Shaw takes on McEntire in inaugural state load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.